A new Toxicology Laboratory Complex was inaugurated at the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, on Wednesday, with an aim to strengthen Kerala's capacity to detect toxins, pesticide residues, and antibiotic contamination in food of animal origin.

The facility was dedicated to the state by Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Zoo Minister J Chinchu Rani at a function presided over by Vamanapuram MLA DK Murali. The new complex was established at a cost of ₹4.5 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A key component of the facility is the Toxin Residue Analytical Laboratory, set up under the "Strengthening of Testing Facility" component of the Kerala Chicken Project with funding support of about ₹3.6 crore from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI). The laboratory is equipped with advanced Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) and Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS/MS) systems for precise detection of pesticide and antibiotic residues in meat, eggs, milk, and other animal products.

With the commissioning of the new complex, SIAD— the state-level referral laboratory of the Animal Husbandry Department — will expand its role beyond toxicological investigations of animal deaths to include systematic residue testing in food products, strengthening Kerala's food safety and public health framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the facility, Minister Chinchu Rani said steps were underway to obtain central approval to enable SIAD to diagnose and confirm bird flu cases. She noted that the new laboratory assumes added significance in view of the increasing reports of food poisoning in the State.

The minister also released Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) awareness posters as part of the Kerala Antibiotic Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the event, DK Murali said the institution would play a crucial role in ensuring the availability of non-toxic meat and meat products to the public. Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat President V Priyadarsini said facilities such as SIAD were vital to ensure antibiotic-residue-free meat, milk, and eggs.

The department said the facility would also function as a referral centre for toxicological emergencies in livestock and wildlife. To disseminate information on the upgraded testing capabilities, SIAD organised a technical seminar for Animal Husbandry Department officials on recent trends in pesticide and antibiotic residue analysis in livestock and poultry products.

The event was attended by local body representatives, senior officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, researchers, and other dignitaries.