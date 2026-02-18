Key events in Kerala today: Kerala Minority Commission sitting, painting exhibition on Feb 18
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including seminars, photo exhibition and film screening.
Kottayam
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi,' a watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
- PWD Rest House: 'Sadhujana Koottaayma' (Community Gathering) of the Akhila Kerala Cheramar Hindu Mahasabha. State General Secretary Kallara Prasanth will attend – 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Boat Jetty T K Ramakrishnan Centre: Head-load Workers' Federation State Special Convention – T P Ramakrishnan – 10 am
- Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on 'Union Budget and Federalism' – Justice P S Gopinathan, Santhosh Varghese, V C James – 4.30 pm
- Thevara SH College Ground: National Ranking Archery Tournament – 9 am, Medal matches – 2 pm
- Collectorate Conference Hall: Kerala State Minorities Commission Sitting – 10 am
- Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statements' painting exhibition – 10 am
- Subhash Park: Pranatha Books' writers' gathering – Discussion on the book 'Charithratheetha Kalathe Kaumaram' (Adolescence in the Prehistoric Era) – 5.30 pm
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' art exhibition – 11 am
Kozhikode
- Mananchira, Kairali Showroom at the BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors at 10 am.
- Eranhipalam, Housefed Complex: Unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at 10.30 am.
- Gandhigriham: Release of the 'Sarvodaya Pathrika' and a workers' meet at 10.30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' (Sunlight, Dream, Life) by Shiny Sajeesh at 11 am.
- Town Hall: Seminar and book release on the 80th anniversary of the Naval Mutiny, organised by 'Darshi', at 5 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Film screening by Bankmen's Film Society. Film: 'Palestine 36'. 5.30 pm.
- Sarada Advaithashramam, Kuniyil Kavu Road: Class on Viveka Choodamani by Swami Chidananda Puri at 6.15 pm.
