Kottayam

  • DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi,' a watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
  • PWD Rest House: 'Sadhujana Koottaayma' (Community Gathering) of the Akhila Kerala Cheramar Hindu Mahasabha. State General Secretary Kallara Prasanth will attend – 10 am.

Ernakulam

  • Boat Jetty T K Ramakrishnan Centre: Head-load Workers' Federation State Special Convention – T P Ramakrishnan – 10 am
  • Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on 'Union Budget and Federalism' – Justice P S Gopinathan, Santhosh Varghese, V C James – 4.30 pm
  • Thevara SH College Ground: National Ranking Archery Tournament – 9 am, Medal matches – 2 pm
  • Collectorate Conference Hall: Kerala State Minorities Commission Sitting – 10 am
  • Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statements' painting exhibition – 10 am
  • Subhash Park: Pranatha Books' writers' gathering – Discussion on the book 'Charithratheetha Kalathe Kaumaram' (Adolescence in the Prehistoric Era) – 5.30 pm
  • Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' art exhibition – 11 am
Kozhikode

  • Mananchira, Kairali Showroom at the BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors at 10 am.
  • Eranhipalam, Housefed Complex: Unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at 10.30 am.
  • Gandhigriham: Release of the 'Sarvodaya Pathrika' and a workers' meet at 10.30 am.
  • Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' (Sunlight, Dream, Life) by Shiny Sajeesh at 11 am.
  • Town Hall: Seminar and book release on the 80th anniversary of the Naval Mutiny, organised by 'Darshi', at 5 pm.
  • Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Film screening by Bankmen's Film Society. Film: 'Palestine 36'. 5.30 pm.
  • Sarada Advaithashramam, Kuniyil Kavu Road: Class on Viveka Choodamani by Swami Chidananda Puri at 6.15 pm.

