Malappuram: As the holy month of Ramadan begins — a time of fasting, reflection and prayers — one grieving family in Malappuram is preparing not for a quiet iftar at home, but for protest. On February 19, 2024, a 17-year-old girl was found dead in the Chaliyar River at Mappram near Vazhakkad.

What authorities swiftly termed a suicide has remained, for her family, an unanswered question for the past two years. Despite the arrest of her karate instructor — against whom she had earlier lodged a detailed 14-page sexual abuse complaint — investigators ruled out murder and filed only abetment charges. A special Crime Branch team of the Kerala Police later submitted a chargesheet dismissing the possibility of murder, but that conclusion has brought little closure to those she left behind.

On Thursday evening, as believers gather to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan, her 28-year-old sister will lead a major protest demanding a CBI investigation into the teenager’s death.

The protest will be held under the banner of public action council seeking justice for 'Chaliyar Girl'. Backed by prominent social activists from across Kerala, the family says their fight is no longer just about one girl.

The Plus One student of Rahmaniya Higher Secondary School was found dead near her house within days of lodging a complaint against her karate teacher, Siddique Ali, 45, at the Vazhakkad police station. Her upper garment had been removed, there were injuries on her body, and within barely an hour and a half of her being reported missing, her body was found near the shore at a riverside spot where the water was extremely shallow — barely knee-deep. These and several other circumstances surrounding her death raised serious suspicions among relatives and local residents. However, police concluded it was a case of suicide.

Following complaints from the family to the Chief Minister and elected representatives, the Kozhikode unit of the State Crime Branch took over the probe and recently filed a chargesheet stating that the girl died by suicide, allegedly driven by mental harassment and sexual abuse by the accused.

For the past two years, her sister has led the family’s fight for justice, collecting documents and seeking legal support. She alleged that the Crime Branch’s findings were aimed at shielding those behind what she believes was a planned murder.

“Even though she lodged a complaint of sexual harassment, the Vazhakkad police did not immediately register a case. They said they would record her statement after she recovered from the mental stress caused by the harassment. In the meantime, she was found dead. Even a common man can see from the circumstances that this was not a simple suicide.

“But that angle was never properly examined. We will not stop fighting until we get justice. Our Ramadan fasting will be observed at the protest venue in Malappuram. We are hopeful of public support,” the girl's sister said. She also pointed out that there are several similar complaints against the same accused, whom she described as a habitual offender.

Eminent personalities, including K Ajitha, M N Karassery, Kusumam Joseph, Deedi Damodaran, Dr P Geetha, Rama, Sulfath, Gargi Ajitha, Malavika Binni, and Baijun Meriokunu, among others, are expected to attend the protest at the KSRTC bus stand premises in Malappuram.

P Geetha, chairperson of the action committee, alleged that even before waiting for the post-mortem report, police hastily declared the death a suicide — “as if following a script that had already been written.”

She described the girl as a bright and accomplished student who excelled in academics and extracurricular activities. “She secured full A+ grades in her Class 10 examinations, earned an A grade at the State Science Fair, and won third prize in a state-level writing competition. She dreamed of becoming a space scientist. She had bravely spoken out about sexual abuse allegedly carried out for years under the guise of a karate institution at Vazhakkad Oorkadavu. This matter demands a sincere and impartial investigation,” Geetha said.

Advocate Sudha Haridwar, convenor of the action council, echoed the demand for a high-level inquiry. “The death occurred at a time when she had submitted a detailed complaint and was preparing to pursue the case. Even before a proper investigation began, the authorities appeared to move toward closing it as a suicide. The concerns raised by the family and local residents were not adequately addressed,” she alleged.

“Ensuring justice for children silenced in such circumstances is a fundamental responsibility of society and the state. The investigations so far have not been satisfactory. The Central Bureau of Investigation must take over the case, uncover the true facts behind the mysterious death, and ensure justice is delivered,” she added.