Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a Malappuram native man, who has been an accused in a Popular Front of India (PFI) case, in Kochi. The accused, identified as Moideenkutty P, a resident of Kattipparuthi in Valancheri, Malappuram, was absconding, and he was arrested upon his arrival from the United Arab Emirates at the Kochi international airport. According to the NIA, he had been on the run for over three years after the case was registered in September 2022.

Moideenkutty was taken into custody by an NIA team at the airport soon after he landed. The agency said that he had strong links with the PFI and described him as the Coordinator of Physical Education Training of the banned outfit in Kerala. During the course of the investigation, the NIA had conducted searches at his residence and recovered many incriminating documents as evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to an alleged criminal conspiracy hatched by the PFI and its leaders and cadres to create a communal divide between people of different communities through the radicalisation of impressionable youth.

As part of the conspiracy, the agency alleged, youths were trained in handling weapons and in raising funds "for carrying out acts of terror and violence, with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047."

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA further stated that its investigation has revealed that the accused had conspired to spread the concept of "violent jihad in India with the aim of dismembering the country." According to the agency, the PFI had set up various wings and units, including a 'Reporters Wing', 'Physical and Arms Training Wing' and 'Service Teams', in furtherance of the alleged conspiracy.

"It was further found during investigation that PFI was using its various campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of Physical Education, Yoga Training etc.," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-terror agency has so far chargesheeted 65 accused in the case and said investigations are continuing.

Moideenkutty will be produced before the court following completion of arrest procedures.