Kalpetta: Seven years after the Puthumala landslide, survivors on Wednesday marched to a construction site in the area in protest against the district administration’s decision to carve out two acres from their rehabilitation land for a new housing project for extremely poor families. The land levelling work, which began following directions from the state government, was halted after the protesters blocked the site, prompting the administration to step in for discussions. Survivors alleged that the decision to divert a portion of the seven-acre plot earmarked for their rehabilitation was taken without informing them.

Meppadi panchayath president Ramla Hamsa, who contacted the District Collector on site, informed the protestors that no further construction would be carried out on the land until the issues faced by Puthumala landslide survivors were resolved.

The Puthumala landslide occurred on August 8, 2019, claiming 17 lives. The mortal remains of five victims were never recovered.

Nurudheen, a former member of the Meppadi village panchayat and a resident of the Harsham housing project, said they had approached the District Collector when earthwork for the new project began. The Collector had assured them that work would be halted until their issues were addressed.

“Today we were forced to block the construction work as there has been no action from the district administration,” he said.

“We feel we have been neglected all these years because we never publicly criticised the state government,” Nurudheen added. He alleged that a portion of their land is being diverted for another housing scheme without ensuring basic facilities and safety for existing residents.

The seven-acre plot, purchased exclusively for rehabilitating 52 families, had included promises of a crèche, dispensary and playground. However, none of these facilities materialised. Of the 52 houses constructed, 51 reportedly have leaking roofs. Residents say the state government has failed to address repeated complaints, particularly regarding widespread leakage.

The State Human Rights Commission has suo motu registered a case against the district administration based on media reports that most houses built under the compensation package are leaking, unsafe and uninhabitable. Despite criticism from the rights panel and repeated protests by residents, the state government has yet to resolve the issues raised by the victims.

The township named “Harsham” (Happiness) has brought little relief to residents during the monsoon. Many families have covered their concrete houses with plastic sheets to prevent rainwater from seeping in.

Some families also fear the risk of electrocution, alleging that poor-quality electrical wiring has deteriorated, leading to short circuits. One family has already vacated their home due to safety concerns.

Survivors say they have repeatedly approached the District Collector, but no remedial steps have been taken. They allege the houses were constructed unscientifically, resulting in leakage and electrical hazards.

With the Chief Minister scheduled to visit on February 28 for the key distribution ceremony for first-phase beneficiaries of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide rehabilitation project, Puthumala survivors plan to intensify their agitation to press their demands.