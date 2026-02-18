Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rising temperatures, several regions in Kerala are witnessing high levels of ultraviolet radiation, raising concerns over possible health risks. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public health advisory urging people to exercise extreme caution while venturing outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm.

The Ultraviolet Index (UVI), which measures UV radiation on a scale of 1 to 11, has shown alarming levels in many parts of the state over the past 24 hours. Based on recent readings, KSDMA has issued a yellow alert in seven locations: Munnar (Idukki), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Kottarakkara (Kollam), Changanassery (Kottayam), Thrithala (Palakkad), Mananthavady (Wayanad) and Chengannur (Alappuzha).

Among these, the highest UVI level of 7 was recorded in Munnar and Konni, while the remaining five locations registered a UVI of 6.

With the yellow alert in place, residents in these regions have been advised to take adequate precautions while exposed to direct sunlight. The authority warned that prolonged exposure to UV radiation could lead to sunburn, skin disorders, and eye infections.

According to KSDMA, high-altitude hilly regions and tropical zones are more vulnerable to elevated UV levels. Even under clear skies, UV radiation may remain intense in such areas.

The authority also noted that water bodies and sandy surfaces reflect UV rays, increasing exposure in regions with these geographical features.

KSDMA has urged people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.

Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA

The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks: