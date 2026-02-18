Wayanad: A woman advocate was allegedly attacked on a public road in Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday by the husband of her client, prompting the advocates to boycott court proceedings in protest.

Advocate PB Athira was assaulted after she returned from attending a case at the Family Court in Kalpetta. According to the Sulthan Bathery Bar Association, the accused followed her from Kalpetta, waylaid her vehicle and attacked her.

The Association said the advocate had earlier lodged a complaint with the police against Sumesh, a native of Kozhikode, for allegedly threatening her during the previous hearing. The case had been assigned to her by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). The accused had allegedly threatened her even at the DLSA office in Sulthan Bathery, the Association claimed.

Advocates under the aegis of the Sulthan Bathery Bar Association boycotted court proceedings on Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The Bar Association alleged that although the police had registered a case based on the earlier complaint, they failed to take effective action, which emboldened the accused. It held the DLSA Secretary in Sulthan Bathery and the local police responsible for the incident, alleging that timely intervention could have prevented the attack.

The Association further alleged that the Sub-Inspector of Kenichira Police Station, whom the advocate contacted during the assault, refused assistance citing jurisdictional limits. The Sulthan Bathery police, who reached the spot later, allegedly advised the advocate to seek medical treatment and left. According to the Association, the police acted only after the accused followed her to the hospital and again attempted to attack her. Even then, he was reportedly released without arrest.

The Bar Association warned that it would launch an indefinite agitation if the authorities fail to take strict action against the accused and the police officials who allegedly failed to ensure the advocate’s safety.

Bar Association president PD Saji presided over a public meeting held after a protest march within the court complex. Shajil John, KK Somanathan, PN Surendran, Satheesh Poothikkad and TM Rasheed addressed the gathering.