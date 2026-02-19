Key events in Kerala today: Bharatanatyam performance by Navya Nair, art exhibition at Fort Kochi mark Feb 19
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural events, seminars, and exhibitions.
Thiruvananthapuram
- University College Seminar Hall: P.K. Balakrishnan birth centenary celebration and seminar, 10 am
- Government Women's College Auditorium: O N V Remembrance event "Swasthi He Surya," 10.30 am
- Vellar Kerala Arts and Craft Village: Sayamprabha State Fest, 10.30 am
- Menamkulam ISDL Complex: Seminar for Dr V I Subrahmanyam's birthday celebration, 11 am
- Kanakakkunnu: Navya Nair's Bharatanatyam performance at the Nishagandhi Dance Festival, 6.30 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi' watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
- Vadavathoor ESI Hospital: Grievance Redressal Cell meeting – 12 pm.
- Pannimattom SNDP Hall: Ward Sabha (Ward Assembly) of Municipality Ward 28 (Pannimattom) – 10.30 am.
Ernakulam
- Gokulam Park Convention Centre, Kaloor: State-level meet of entrepreneurs of the Society for Assistance to Fisher Women (SAAF) and the operational inauguration of women's enterprises – Minister P Rajeev, Minister Saji Cheriyan, 1.30 pm.
- TDM Hall: Bhagavata Saptaha Jnanayajnam. By Guruvayoor, former Melsanthi (chief priest), Moorkkannoor Sreehari Namboothiri – 6.30 am, Bhajan led by Radhika Gopalakrishnan – 1 pm.
- Prussian Blue Art Gallery, Elamkulam: 'Pocket Statements' painting exhibition – 10 am.
- IEI Bhavan, Pullepady: Workshop organised by the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) Kochi Centre on the role of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things in modern Electrical Engineering Systems – 9.30 am.
- St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam: Sapling distribution led by the K V Thomas Vidhyadhanam Trust. Governor Rajendra Arlekar – 3.30 pm.
- TK Cultural Centre, Boat Jetty: Seminar organised by the EMS Study and Research Centre. Prakash Karat – 5 pm.
- YWCA, Fort Kochi: Indicron – Inauguration of the 'Beyond the Harbour of Muziris' art exhibition – 5 pm.
- Kannankatt Bridge Junction, Willingdon Island: State-level inauguration of the Iftar Tent organised by ISM as part of Ramadan observance. Hybi Eden MP – 5.30 pm.
- Soyuz Library, Kadavanthra: Constitutional Forum as part of the 76th-year celebration of the Republic – 6 pm.
- Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre, Edappally: Screening of the movie 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' (19th Century). Vinayan – 6 pm.
- Corporation Office Building, Abraham Madamakkal Road: Canteen inauguration. Mayor V K Minimol – 3 pm.
Kozhikode
- Azhathrikovil Mahavishnu Goshala Sreekrishna Temple, Thondayad Bypass: Aarattu (ritual bath) at 8.30 am.
- Kairali Showroom, BSNL Customer Service Centre, Mananchira: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors at 10 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' (Sunlight, Dream, Life), a photo exhibition by Shiny Sajeesh, at 11 am.
- IMA Hall: Presentation of the 25th Malabar Hospital Dr P.A. Lalitha Memorial Award to Dr M R Rajagopal, Dr Suresh Kumar, and Dr M A Ameer Ali. Mayor O Sadashivan and Chief Guest Gopinath Muthukad will attend. The event is at 5 pm.
