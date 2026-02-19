It was when the solitude of old age began to make life feel dull and colourless that Prof Vanidevi stepped into the world of colours. The pangs of loneliness soon gave way to a palette filled with colour and creativity.

Today, alongside her friend Prof Shyamala Ravindran, she is transforming her retirement into a colourful journey. Under the guidance of Bindu P Nambiar of Vrindavan Art Gallery in Chirakkal, Kannur, the duo is exploring the world of art together, rediscovering joy, companionship, and meaning in their golden years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanidevi, from Thaliparamba, was the head of the Botany Department at Sir Sayyid College, while Shyamala Ravindran served as the head of the Botany Department at Payyannur College. Their friendship, forged during their academic careers, has now blossomed through the shared love of art.

From botany to brushes

After retiring in 2000, Vanidevi remained actively involved in writing, reading and cultural pursuits alongside her husband, Prof Rajagopal, a retired college principal. However, after his death in 2018, and with her children living away from home for their jobs, Vanidevi found herself confronting an unexpected loneliness.

ADVERTISEMENT

A skilled artist since her youth, Vanidevi had always loved to draw. Yet as a botany lecturer, her creativity was often limited to structured academic illustrations. As she began to seriously wonder why she had never explored painting for herself, she happened to meet Bindu P Nambiar at the Vrindavan Arts Gallery.

Under Bindu’s mentorship, Vanidevi explored mural painting, Tanjore art, Theyyam art, portraiture, sketching, coffee painting, dot painting, bamboo painting and even sculpture. The gallery welcomed students as young as eight, and working alongside them helped Vanidevi forget her age entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

From plants to paintings

Shyamala Ravindran retired in 2001 from Payyannur College, initially developing an interest in terrace gardening and also used to take part in flower shows. After retirement, she joined Chinmaya Arts College as principal. When she learned that her friend Vanidevi had taken up painting, Shyamala joined her, and together, they delved enthusiastically into mural painting and pencil drawing.

Several retired teachers of the same generation, including Shanta Lakshmanan, Jamuna and Lathika, also joined these training sessions. A few months ago, the collective also held a joint exhibition of their work, drawing art lovers eager to purchase their paintings.

The duo now practices three days a week and spends around five hours each day painting at home, while participation in competitions provides them with extra motivation. Their passion has inspired many others to take up art. According to Vanidevi and Shyamala, painting is the perfect remedy to combat loneliness and bring colour and vibrancy to old age.