Thiruvananthapuram: CPM leader P K Sasi has resigned as chairperson of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) citing personal reasons. The resignation comes amid rumours that he may join the Congress.

Sasi submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Minister and said the decision was for personal reasons. There are indications that he may contest from Ottapalam as a UDF-backed Independent. Sasi has, however, dismissed these reports

"There has been no conversation with Congress leaders so far. I have not contacted them. I am a person who believes in Left ideology and follows Marxism-Leninism in principle," he told the media.

When asked whether he had informed the party's area committee about his resignation, Sasi said he saw no need to do so. "There was no reason to let them know. I have informed those who needed to be informed," he said, indicating dissent with the party's local leadership.

The CPM dissident leader had recently courted controversy after staying away from the north Kerala leg of the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) 'Vikasana Munnetta Jatha', led by party state secretary M V Govindan. Though Sasi cited severe fever as the reason for his absence, his dissatisfaction with the district leadership was evident. Following this, Govindan had stated that Sasi would continue as a branch committee member and would not be elevated to the district committee due to certain issues.

Sasi, 68, was briefly suspended for six months from the CPM in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment raised by a woman party leader. He was serving as the Shornur MLA at the time. In 2024, CPM state leadership had removed him from all party-elected posts.

However, Sasi said he has not considered leaving the party. "I am still a member of the CPM even after facing party action. I have not gone anywhere," he said.

During his tenure at KTDC, Sasi said he was satisfied with his performance. "I am content with my five years at KTDC. Even in 2023–24, the corporation was profitable. I am happy about it. There are no complaints against me, and the Tourism Minister and the director are satisfied with my work," he added.