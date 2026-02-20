Key events in Kerala today: International Chemistry Seminar, Quantum Century Exhibition mark Feb 20
Thiruvananthapuram
- Nemom Registration Complex Premises: Inauguration of Nemom Registration Complex, by Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran, 11.30 am.
- Pappanancode, Darshana Auditorium: Inauguration of the digitalisation of the Kerala Motor Workers' Welfare Fund Board, by Minister V Sivankutty, 10 am.
- Kanakakunnu, Nishagandhi: Dance performance by Asha Sharath as part of the Nrittholsavam (Dance Festival), 6 pm.
- Gandhi Park: 6th State Women's Conference of the All India Women's Cultural Organisation (Akhila India Mahila Samskarika Sanghatana), 4 pm.
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: "Prathibhapooram" (Talent Fest) by the Municipal Corporation, Mayor V V Rajesh, 5 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud, Govt. Women's College: Quantum Century Exhibition, 9 am.
- Trivandrum Club: Trivandrum Bar Association's workshop on Digital Evidence, 1.30 pm.
- KSRTC City Depot: Bus Day Celebration, Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, 10 am.
- Trivandrum Press Club: Release of Dr Jayadevan's book, 2 pm.
- Menamkulam, ISDL Complex: Dr V I Subramoniam's birthday celebration, 11 am.
- Kowdiar, Sadbhavana Auditorium: Release of Pratheeshan Kovalam's book 'Nagaram Sakshi', 3 pm.
- Thycaud, Surya Ganesham: Discourse on 'Jnanappana' by the Rajanand Foundation, Swami Sandeepananda Giri, 6.45 pm.
- Manacaud, Chinmaya Mission: Discourse by Swami Swaroopananda, 5.30 pm.
- Ulloor, Centre for Development Studies (CDS): CDS Founder's Day Lecture, Dr Poonam Gupta, 11.30 am.
- Trivandrum Club: Digital Evidence Workshop conducted by the Bar Association and Alibi Cyber Forensics, District Family Court Judge A Ijaz, 1.30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library, Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery: 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr Rijo Geevarghese based on the Orthodox Church liturgy – 10 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi' watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
- Thirunakkara: Inauguration of the district's first Supplyco Signature Mart. Minister G R Anil, Minister V N Vasavan – 10 am.
- District Panchayat Hall: Budget meeting – 11 am.
- Press Club Hall: N Chellappan Pillai Media Award presentation. Minister V N Vasavan – 2 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kalamassery Kerala Startup Mission Campus: 'Agrinext Summit 2026' – Dr B Ashok, 10 am
- Ernakulam Maharajas College: Mother Language Day celebration by the Malayalam Department – Creation of a Letter Tree, Street Writing, Memorandum signing for official language status, Lecture, 12 pm
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: International Chemistry Seminar organised by the Chemistry Department – Dr N Kalaiselvi, 10 am
- Ernakulam St. Albert's College: MTTS Overture National Workshop, 10 am
- TDM Hall: Bhagavata Sapthaha Yagnam by Ernakulam Karayogam at 6.30 am, TDM Bhajan at 1 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kavithakam Music Band performance, 6.30 pm
Kozhikode
- Beach, Corporation Office premises: Marathon as part of the Kerala Field Campaign. Flag-off by Mayor O. Sadasivan - 6:30 am.
- Mananchira Square: Inauguration of Yoga training, Yoga Dance, and Mass Yoga, organised by the AYUSH department. Inaugurated by Deputy Mayor S Jayasree - 7.30 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: District-level inauguration of the Kerala Field Campaign, part of the National AYUSH Mission, by Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas - 9.30 am.
- Puthiyapalam Junction: Inauguration of the new bridge built at Puthiyapalam by Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas. Mayor O Sadasivan, Ahmed Devarkovil MLA, M K Raghavan MP will attend - 9.30 am.
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: Kerala Livestock Inspectors' Union State Conference. Inauguration of the Dairy Farmers' Meet by E K Vijayan MLA - 10 am.
- Corporation Council Hall: Legal awareness class led by the Taluk Legal Services Committee. Inauguration by Vigilance Court Judge Shibu Thomas - 10 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors - 10 am.
- Govt. College of Teachers' Education: World Mother Language Day celebration led by the Kerala Bhasha Institute. Inauguration by C S Meenakshi - 10 am.
- St. Joseph's College, Devagiri: Second Devagiri AIMA International Business Conclave. Inauguration by French researcher Christine Moliner - 10 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' (Sunlight Dream Life) by Shiny Sajeesh - 11 am.
- Gurukulam Art Gallery: Presentation of the Gurushakthi Award to Suresh Koothuparamba by U K Kumaran - 4 pm.
- Residence of Jayaprakash Karyal: Felicitation for drama award winners Girish Kalathil, K R Mohandas, and Rani Divakaran, organised by "Side Curtain" - 4 pm.
- In front of Mananchira Central Library: Cultural evening organised by the Nanma Kozhikode regional committee - 5 pm.
