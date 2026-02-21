Thrissur: BJP leader Sobha Surendran has levelled serious allegations against the CPM, claiming that the party received crores of rupees from a private company in the healthcare sector. She was addressing the media in Thrissur on Saturday.

“P One Infrastructure Company donated ₹4 crore to the Left party in 2021, providing ₹2 crore each on two separate occasions. Prior to this, the company had no connection with Kerala,” she alleged.

P One is reportedly a subsidiary of the US-based investment firm Blackstone Inc.

The BJP leader accused the CPM of creating opportunities for the company, which operates a large hospital network, to expand in Kerala at the cost of the common people. She further argued that admissions in government medical colleges dropped from 13 lakh to 7.5 lakh since 2021, linking it to the alleged CPM–P One deal.

Training her guns on the LDF government, Sobha accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM leadership of knowingly engaging in major business dealings with the firm.