The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five districts in Kerala on Saturday — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki — predicting isolated heavy rainfall.

These districts will receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain in 24 hours. Additionally, the alert will remain in effect on Sunday in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki.

Rain alert. Image: Canva
