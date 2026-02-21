Thiruvananthapuram: Various parts of Kerala have been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall from Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts from 8 pm to 11 pm. According to the forecast, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph is expected in isolated places in these districts.

Five districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are already placed under yellow alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Met Department also predicted that Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kottayam, Idukki, and Thiruvananthapuram districts will receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday night.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts on Saturday and Sunday, as the sea is likely to remain turbulent, with strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kmph.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the IMD, the state is witnessing rain under the influence of a low-pressure area formed over the east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm is likely to occur in Kerala on Saturday and Sunday, the department said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory urging people to remain cautious and take precautions against lightning strikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the summer showers have brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat, several hilly regions in Kerala have been experiencing heavy rainfall since the morning hours. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that moderate rainfall is likely to continue across the state until February 25. Residents, especially in high-range areas, are advised to remain cautious amid the changing weather conditions.