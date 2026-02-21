Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl was injured after being attacked by a wild boar while playing inside her house at Kattakampal in Thrissur on Saturday.

The injured child is Devika, daughter of Annikara Subrahmanyan and Aswathy, residents of Perumbully Nagar. The wild boar reportedly entered the house unexpectedly around 12 pm and attacked the girl. Following the commotion raised by family members, the animal fled into a nearby rubber plantation.

Devika was immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Pazhanji Kottol. She sustained a deep wound above her rib area and required four stitches.

Several parts of the state, especially regions close to forests, have been reporting wild boar attacks in recent days.