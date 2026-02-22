The provided text outlines a day's schedule of events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kottayam, featuring a diverse range of activities.

The provided text outlines a day's schedule of events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kottayam, featuring a diverse range of activities.

The provided text outlines a day's schedule of events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kottayam, featuring a diverse range of activities.