Key events in Kerala today: Free medical camp, kathakali class on Feb 22
The provided text outlines a day's schedule of events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kottayam, featuring a diverse range of activities.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: Cycle rally by City Narcotic Cell & Fit India – 6 am
- Cliff House: Inauguration of Mannanthala Press CTP machine and Kasaragod District Form Store by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan – 10:30 am
- Vattiyoorkavu Junction: Junction development inauguration & Vattiyoorkavu Fest closing – 4 pm
- Vazhuthacaud Govt Women’s College: Chief Minister’s Mega Quiz grand finale – 5 pm
- Press Club: FRAT annual conference – 9 am
- Press Club: Book launch (World Communist Newspapers) – 11 am
- Press Club: Used Vehicles Dealers & Mediators Trade Union convention – 3 pm
- Press Club: Book launch (The Hall of Silence) – 4 pm
- Joint Council Hall: FILCA Film Festival – 10 am
- Kuryathi Anandhanilayam: Kasturba Gandhi lecture – 5 pm
- Sreekaryam Tattwamasi Vedi: Swami Durgananda Saraswathi lecture – 4:30 pm
- Manacaud Chinmaya Mission: Swami Swaroopananda lecture – 5:30 pm
- Thycaud Ganeshom: Talk on Jnanappana – 6:45 pm
Kochi
Ernakulam TDM Hall: Bhagavata Sapthaha Jnana Yajna – 6:30 pm; Bhajan – 1 pm
Vaduthala T. S. Murali Memorial Open Library: Book reading (Red Book Day) – 8 am
Changampuzha Park, Edappally: Kathakali class – 3 pm; Kathakali performance – 6 pm
Edappally Mariamman Temple: Morning ritual – 8 am; Sopana music – 6 pm; Thiruvathira – 6:30 pm; rituals – 7:30 pm
Hospital Road G Auditorium: Lottery Agents’ camp; Hibi Eden MP – 8 am
Vaduthala Public School: Free medical camp – 9 am
Kadavanthra Devi Temple: Bhagavad Gita class – 9:30 am
Subhash Bose Park: Painting camp inauguration – 9:30 am
Hotel Grand: Literary award ceremony – 10 am
Vyttila St Gregorios Church: Medical camp – 10:30 am
Chavara Cultural Centre: Award distribution – 10:30 am
DCC Hall: KPSTA oath ceremony; Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan – 11:30 am
Orthodox Foundation meet – 2 pm
Fort Kochi Kochi@400 event – 3:30 pm
TDM Hall cultural programme – 4 pm
Sacred Heart College Ground: Coastal cyclothon – 5 pm
Azeezia Convention Centre: Brahmanandan memorial, award – 5 pm
Soyuz Library: Book discussion – 5 pm
Gangotri Hall: Hindu Unity Conference – 5:30 pm
Kottayam
Public Library Art Gallery: Exhibition – 10 am
Lalithakala Akademi Gallery: Watercolour exhibition – 10 am
Jerusalem Marthoma Church: Mass – 8:30 am
Deliverance Church, Kanjikuzhy: Worship – 7 am & 10 am
JVM Convention Centre: Worship service – 8:30 am
Ward meeting, Keezhukunnu – 3 pm
St Anne’s Auditorium, Puthuppally: Worship – 6 pm
Mount Tabor Church: Worship – 10 am
Teachers’ Bank Auditorium: Eye camp inauguration – 9 am