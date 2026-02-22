The newly approved Bill to introduce a Nativity Card in the State prescribes imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both, for anyone who furnishes false information under its provisions.

The Kerala Nativity Card Bill, 2026 states that any person required to provide information under the Act who knowingly submits false details, or information which he has reason to believe is false, will face punishment. Courts can take cognisance of offences only on a written complaint filed by an officer authorised by the Government.

The government aims to replace the existing nativity certificate system with a legally backed Nativity Card. The card will serve as an authoritative document for accessing services offered by the Government of Kerala and for other social purposes. At present, individuals establish nativity through a certificate issued by the concerned Village Officer under Government Orders.

Under the proposed law, the Tahsildar will be the competent authority to issue the Nativity Card, with the village as the unit for issuance. Applicants must submit the prescribed form, supporting documents and fee. The Tahsildar must process applications within the prescribed time and follow the procedure laid down under the Act. The Bill also provides for issuing duplicate cards in cases of loss, damage or destruction, subject to prescribed conditions and payment of a fee.

The law lays down a clear process for corrections and appeals. Before passing an order on a correction request, the Tahsildar must provide a reasonable opportunity to be heard and record reasons in writing. Any person aggrieved by an order may file an appeal before the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer within the prescribed period. The appellate authority may accept a delayed appeal if sufficient cause is shown.

After the Act comes into force, the Tahsildar must maintain a permanent register of Nativity Cards at the Taluk Office. The register will contain details such as the name and permanent address of the holder, parents’ particulars and the card number. Authorities must carry out any changes strictly in accordance with the Act and the rules framed under it.

Under the Bill, a ‘native’ means a person born in Kerala who has not acquired foreign citizenship, or a person whose parent or ancestor was born in Kerala and has not acquired foreign citizenship. Persons born outside Kerala due to the employment or livelihood of their parents or ancestors, and who have not acquired foreign citizenship, will also qualify as natives. The card will become invalid if the holder later acquires foreign citizenship.