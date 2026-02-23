Four instances of goon attacks were reported across Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts over the last few days, raising concerns over the growing menace posed by criminal groups.

Criminal gangs clash at Valiyakulangara, Alappuzha

A confrontation between rival criminal gangs escalated in Valiyakulangara near Kartikappalli, Alappuzha, when one gang member threatened the opposing group with an air pistol. Although the weapon was unloaded, the sounds of gunfire and sparks caused widespread panic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident began around 9 PM on Saturday at the KTDC Beer Parlour in Pulikeezhu. By midnight, around ten youths arrived on motorcycles near the motif horse-parade grounds associated with the annual Ashwathi festival at Valiyakulangara Temple, triggering a violent clash.

During the altercation, Vishnu (33), a resident of Ragam House, Thulapparambu in Thrikkunnapuzha, aimed the air pistol at the rival group. Realising that the pistol was unloaded, the opposing gang retaliated with sticks and wooden planks, attacking Vishnu and his companions. The Thrikkunnapuzha police soon intervened and seized the air pistol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishnu, who sustained serious head injuries in the attack, was admitted to a private hospital in Parumala. Around ten others from both gangs sought treatment at Alappuzha Medical College and a private hospital in Parumala. Cases have been registered against ten individuals in connection with the incident.

Beer bottle assault at Aluva, Ernakulam

The police have arrested five of the 13 suspects involved in an incident in Chunangamveli near Aluva, where a young man was struck on the head with a beer bottle while trying to prevent the assault of a 16-year-old. The remaining eight suspects are still at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place late on February 10 in the parking area of the ‘VKJ Inn’ bar hotel in Chunangamveli. Jogi John (36), a resident of Akkappalla in Edathala, had attempted to intervene to protect the teenager but was brutally attacked. After receiving treatment, he filed a complaint on February 17, following which the police registered a case.

Fight at eatery in Kakkanad, Ernakulam

The owner and an employee of an eatery shop were assaulted after stopping customers from leaving without paying for their food. The incident occurred around 7 PM on Sunday at the ‘Tea Company’ snack shop near the Thrikkakara Municipal Market.

The shopkeeper, Tanseel (35) and staff member Abbas (26), a resident of Assam, sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. According to witnesses, three regular customers had eaten at the shop and attempted to leave without paying. When Tanseel intervened, the group became aggressive and attacked him and Abbas, leaving Tanseel with injuries to his face, nose and ears.

Customers assault hotel staff in Mankavu, Kozhikode

In Mankavu, Kozhikode, a hotel employee was attacked after requesting payment from customers who had finished their meals. The group also damaged furniture and cabinets in the hotel. Kallippilackal Binish (28), a local resident, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The attack took place around 10 PM on Saturday at the ‘Aliyans’ hotel on Meenchantha Mini Bypass, in front of a private hospital. Shahnad, a counter staff member, asked the youths to pay their bill, but they refused. A verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical assault. The attackers then threw stones and used iron rods, smashing cabinets and glass, causing estimated losses of ₹20,000.