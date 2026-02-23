Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has achieved a major milestone under its flagship LIFE Mission housing scheme, completing five lakh homes for the homeless and landless, with the state government set to hold the formal celebration programme on February 24. According to official figures, of the 6,04,046 houses sanctioned under the LIFE Mission so far, 5,00,364 have been completed. The remaining 1,03,682 houses are at various stages of construction.

“A secure house is the right of every human being. The fact that more than 20 lakh people today live with the pride of owning a house is the result of the Left government’s determined efforts to ensure this right. Kerala is moving forward by rejecting the Centre’s directive to put branding on such houses. In Kerala, every person can live with dignity, without discrimination. Through the LIFE Mission, the country is once again witnessing the real Kerala story,” Minister M B Rajesh said.

Kerala has spent ₹20,831.6 crore on the LIFE Mission. Of this, ₹18,342.7 crore (88.05%) was mobilised by the state government and local self-government institutions, including loans. Local bodies take loans under the state government’s guarantee. The state repays the full interest, while the principal is repaid by local bodies from Plan funds provided by the state.

The Centre’s contribution stands at ₹2,488.9 crore, accounting for only 11.95%. This assistance was available only for a limited number of houses under the PMAY (Gramin and Urban) scheme. The Centre provides ₹72,000 in rural areas and ₹1.5 lakh in urban areas, while Kerala provides ₹4 lakh even to these beneficiaries. The state government has opposed the Centre’s condition seeking branding on houses that receive the smaller central assistance.

Officials said 3,66,230 houses, or 73.19% of the total completed under LIFE, were fully funded by the state government. Only 1,34,134 houses received central assistance. The government said most houses were built entirely with state funds and alleged that misinformation had been spread on the issue at various stages.

The LIFE Mission has also provided 18 housing complexes for landless homeless families. Of these, four were newly built, one was purchased and 13 were constructed in partnership with other agencies. Work on 23 more housing complexes is under way.

Through the Manasode Ithiri Mannu campaign, 29.2 acres have been registered and distributed to the landless. The K Chittilappilly Foundation has supported 1,506 families by contributing ₹2.5 lakh each for land purchase. Lions International District 318 A is currently building houses for 100 landless homeless families.

As part of the milestone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers will attend the housewarming ceremony of beneficiary Komalakumari at Karakulam grama panchayat at 11 am on Tuesday, February 24. Later, at 4 pm, Vijayan will make the formal declaration at a public function at Poojappura ground.

The event will be chaired by Local Self Government, Excise and Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh. Ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Ramachandran Kadannappally, V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman and G R Anil, along with Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, are scheduled to speak.

K Sukumaran Vaidyar, who donated 2.61 acres of land for the Manasode Ithiri Mannu project, will be honoured at the function. Organisations that supported the LIFE Mission, including K Chittilappilly Foundation, Lions International District 318 A, HUDCO, KURDFC and Information Kerala Mission, will also be felicitated. The Mayor, MPs, MLAs and senior officials will attend the programme.





