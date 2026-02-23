Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to receive light to heavy rainfall in isolated places till February 26 under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds with speed reaching up to 40kmph is expected in Kozhikode district on Monday. People are advised to exercise caution to avoid untoward incidents.

Various parts of the state have been receiving moderate rainfall since the wee hours of Monday. The Met Department has predicted that rain will continue in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impacts expected

Waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility on vehicles may lead to traffic congestion.

Waterlogging / flooding in many parts of the low-lying area and river banks.

Partial damage to houses and huts.

Chances of landslide and landslip.

Rain could cause adverse impact on human & livestock as well as damage to loose & unsecured structures along the coastline.

Lightning warning sounded

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning, urging people to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed when they hear thunder or see lightning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The safety guidelines to avoid lightning strikes are as follows: