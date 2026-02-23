Rain to continue in Kerala till Feb 26; heavy downpour likely in Kozhikode today
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to receive light to heavy rainfall in isolated places till February 26 under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds with speed reaching up to 40kmph is expected in Kozhikode district on Monday. People are advised to exercise caution to avoid untoward incidents.
Various parts of the state have been receiving moderate rainfall since the wee hours of Monday. The Met Department has predicted that rain will continue in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.
Impacts expected
- Waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility on vehicles may lead to traffic congestion.
- Waterlogging / flooding in many parts of the low-lying area and river banks.
- Partial damage to houses and huts.
- Chances of landslide and landslip.
- Rain could cause adverse impact on human & livestock as well as damage to loose & unsecured structures along the coastline.
Lightning warning sounded
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning, urging people to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed when they hear thunder or see lightning.
The safety guidelines to avoid lightning strikes are as follows:
- Avoid going outdoors to reduce the risk of lightning strikes.
- Stay away from doors and windows and avoid touching the floor or walls.
- Unplug all electrical devices immediately and refrain from using them.
- Avoid using telephones during thunderstorms.
- If the sky is cloudy, prevent children from playing outside or on terraces.
- Never seek shelter under trees during lightning.
- If travelling by bus or car, stay inside the vehicle. If on a two-wheeler, stop and take shelter in a safe building.
- Avoid taking showers or collecting water from taps during thunderstorms.
- Refrain from venturing into water bodies for fishing or bathing.
- Ensure the safety of domestic animals by keeping them indoors during adverse weather conditions.
- Install lightning arresters on buildings to reduce the risk of lightning damage.