Key events in Kerala today: International Spice Conference, Painting exhibition mark Feb 23
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art shows, cultural performances, and educational programs.
Kottayam
- Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery, Kottayam Public Library: 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr. Rijo Geevarghese of Sopana Orthodox Academy, based on the Orthodox Church liturgy – 10 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi' watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Talk with Mayor, Inauguration of Corporation Adalat projects – 10.30 am.
- Kundannoor, Hotel Le Meridien: International Spice Conference organised by the All India Spices Exporters' Forum (AISEF) – 5 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Kathak Dance (by Deepa Kartha) – 6 pm.
- Pullepady, Institution of Engineers India (IEI) Bhavan: As part of Regional Language Day celebrations, a lecture on ‘The Chemistry of Nanomaterials’ by Dr N Manoj – 7 pm.
Kozhikode
- Kakodi Kottoopadam Vanashastha Temple Hall: Youth Leadership Training Program by Art of Living at 10 am
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Aranmula Kannadi (metal mirror) Exhibition and Sale at 10 am
- Regional Science Centre: Inauguration of National Science Week celebration at 10.30 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: Auto Show at 11 am
- Vaidyuthi Bhavan Courtyard: Solidarity meeting organised by the KSEB Pensioners' Association at 1 pm
- Beach Aspin Courtyard: Eid gathering organised by Janam Charitable Trust, to be inaugurated by Mayor O Sadasivan at 6 pm
Ramadan Discourses
- Disha, Mathottam: Ramadan discourse organised by Vanitha Vedi (Women's Forum) – Topic: "The Spirit of Fasting" – Speaker: Safiya Ali at 10.30 am
