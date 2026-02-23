Kollam: A bag brimming with gold and cash would tempt most, but not these two 17-year-olds in Kollam. After finding the abandoned treasure at a waiting centre, they handed it straight to the police.

Inside, the bag contained three and a half sovereigns of gold, silver jewellery, ₹5,100 in cash, a ration card, a bank passbook and a mobile phone. While the police opened and inspected the bag, the elderly couple who had lost it were frantically searching for it.

The boys, Akhilesh (17) and his friend Sandeep (17), both from Puthanmadathil Purayidathil in Thevalli Kacheri, had found the bag at a bus waiting centre in front of the Town UP School near the Collectorate. The bag belonged to Janardanan Achari, a retired public works department employee, and his wife Rajamma, who had come to Kollam to attend a class on ‘Living Will’ at the Joint Council Hall near the Collectorate.

The couple, who reside at Sherin Bhavanam in Pallickal, realised the bag was missing only after boarding the bus at Kottarakkara. By then, the bus had already reached the Taluk Office Junction. They got off and took an auto to the bus stop near the Collectorate, while also attempting to call the mobile phone in the bag, but received no response.

When the boys reached the waiting centre, onlookers informed the couple that the bag had been taken to the West Police Station. When the couple called again, the police answered, and upon reaching the station, they found the boys already there, ensuring the bag’s safe return to its owners.

Akhilesh is a Plus Two student at SNDP UP School in Neeravil, while Sandeep is a Class 10 student in Kottarakkara. The bag was found while they were on their way to buy a shirt. The police praised the boys for their honesty and personally handed the bag back to the couple.