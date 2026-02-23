Wayanad: The Kerala government has postponed the handover of the first phase of houses for survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in Wayanad, initially scheduled for February 25 to March 1 due to incomplete construction.

The houses were constructed as part of a broader township project on Elston Estate near Kalpetta, under the government’s rehabilitation programme for those who lost their homes in the landslides on July 30, 2024. The first phase was set to benefit 178 families, with a draw of lots conducted last week to select the beneficiaries.

However, it has been reported that final finishing works in around 70% of the houses remain incomplete. The rescheduling aims to avoid criticism, especially ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The original plan to hold the event on Wednesday was seen by some as politically motivated. The IUML was scheduled to hand over the 51 houses it constructed at Vellithode near Thrikkaipatta on Thursday, while the Congress party planned to lay the foundation stone for the houses it will build on Friday, with senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expected to attend.