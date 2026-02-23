Kozhikode: A five-member family from Koduvally had a harrowing experience on Sunday night after a wild boar ran in front of their vehicle along the Thalassery–Nadapuram State Highway, leaving the animal trapped under the engine and the family stranded for nearly two hours.

The incident occurred near Kakkattil in Nadapuram around 11.30 pm, according to police. The family, including a child and two women, was returning home to Koduvally in a WagonR car when the animal suddenly crossed the road. The driver lost control and hit the boar. Though the animal was thrown aside, the vehicle ran over it, trapping the injured boar underneath.

With the animal still alive and stuck under the car, the family feared stepping out, worried it might attack them. Local residents soon gathered at the spot and alerted the police and Forest Department officials.

After hours of joint efforts by locals, police and forest officials, the animal was tied with ropes and carefully pulled out from beneath the vehicle using a net. It was later taken to the forest office in Nadapuram and released into a forested area. As the vehicle did not suffer major damage, the family continued their journey after about two hours.

The region has witnessed several incidents involving wild boars in recent times. Two days ago, another wild boar was hit and injured by a vehicle on the same stretch and was later shot dead.

Ward member Abbas K said frequent wild boar encounters pose a serious threat to residents. He recalled that a youth was killed in a bike accident in the same area two years ago after a wild boar ran onto the road. The grama panchayat is now planning to deploy shooters in selected areas to tackle the growing menace, he added.