Alappuzha native Binu P A, who stitched a pink gown using 80 metres of fabric that was later shipped to a Malayali nurse in UK, has been selected for the State Government’s Excellence in Labour Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. The honour is part of the government’s recognition of outstanding workers across 20 labour sectors, including tailoring.

Binu was chosen by the State Labour Department after a multi-stage selection process that began with around 500 candidates at the taluk, district and regional levels, and concluded with a final shortlist of three. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at a function in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm on February 27.

“The award recognises my entire career in stitching, and especially the gown that brought me recognition. I’m very happy,” Binu told Onmanorama, noting that the selection involved an online application, written test and multiple rounds of interviews.

A native of Cherthala, Binu stitched the gown from his single-room shop there. The piece was made for Pattankkad native Olivia Michael, a nurse in UK, for her appearance in an advertisement. The order reached him through her sister, Dr Rintu, a family friend of Binu’s wife.

Initially estimated at 40 metres, the design eventually required nearly double the fabric. Inspired by a Pinterest reference, the gown grew into a massive project: its final layer alone covered 218 square metres, and the full piece consisted of 94 fabric sections. “It was made in three layers — six metres, 45 metres and 47 metres,” Binu said, adding that he handled the entire process himself and completed it in four days.

With 25 years of experience in tailoring, Binu described it as the largest project of his career. “I had never worked on something this big. When it turned out well, we were all proud. It tested both patience and precision,” he said.

Before starting his own outlet in Cherthala, Binu worked at a tailoring shop in Kochi. He also serves as the Aroor area secretary of the Tailoring Workers’ Union affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions. He lives with his wife P Priyamol and their children Ashok Krishna and Avaneeth Krishna.