Iritty: A private well in Valiyaparambumkari, Karikkottakkari, has been found contaminated with diesel, raising concerns over a possible fuel leak from a nearby petrol pump.

An inspection by the Panchayat and police detected traces of diesel in the well, including an oily layer floating on the water’s surface. The well belongs to Saji Puthottal, whose family noticed both the oily layer and a distinct smell in the water four days ago, while checking the water level by removing the net covering. However, they also reported that water drawn from the well through the overhead tank had shown no noticeable change in taste until then.

Following the discovery, the well was completely drained for a detailed inspection under the supervision of Mini Vishwanathan, President of Ayyankunnu Panchayat as well as officials from the Karikkottakkari police. Even after the well was dried, traces of diesel and its characteristic odor remained. Authorities, meanwhile, also detected diesel in water drawn from the well’s source. When samples were collected in bottles, the upper layer was found to contain the highest concentration of oil.

Based on a direction by the panchayat, water samples were collected in the presence of officials and sent for laboratory testing.

During the last rainy season too, a similar instance of diesel contamination had been reported in another water source in Valiyaparambumkari. Following that incident, residents formed an action committee and staged protests. An inspection by representatives of the fuel company at the time found no leakage from the petrol tank. However, the recent discovery of diesel in a private well has renewed concerns among the local residents.

Authorities present at the site also included K C Chacko, Vice President of Ayyankunnu Panchayat; Manoj M Kandathil, Iritty Block Panchayat member; Joskutty Thadathil and Mary Reji, chairpersons of the Iritty Block Panchayat Standing Committees; and Panchayat members Tommy Sebastian, Sheebo Augustine and Shameena.

Pump owner directed to prevent diesel leak

The Panchayat has instructed the petrol pump owner to take all necessary measures to ensure that no fuel leakage is occurring. They also instructed that the affected family be provided with an adequate water supply and that the well water be submitted for testing. President Mini Vishwanathan emphasized that the petrol tank at the station should also be removed and inspected.

Pump owner claims no loss of fuel stock

The petrol pump owner, meanwhile, informed that there was no shortage of fuel stock and that the oil company officials would conduct a detailed inspection at the site on Tuesday. Both the family and the oil company will be seperately sending water samples for testing. If diesel contamination is confirmed and the density of the diesel from the pump matches that of the sample collected from the well, appropriate measures, including replacement and repositioning of the tank, will be taken, the pump owner added.