Aralam (Kannur): Ranjini, a Plus Two student from Aralam Farm Block 13, can barely stand or walk on her own. With her Plus Two exams just two weeks away, her greatest concern is how she will manage to attend and take them.

Ranjini, the daughter of K K Ratheesh and Shantini, was attacked by an elephant on January 7 last year. The incident occurred near the banks of the Odanthode River while she was going to bathe with relatives. Although she managed to escape by jumping into the river and swimming to safety, she had already suffered a severe blow to her thigh from the elephant’s trunk. Forest officials arrived immediately and drove the elephant away, and all the injured, including Renjini, were rushed to the hospital.

After five days of treatment at the district hospital, Ranjini returned home, but she still cannot walk without assistance. Doctors recommended surgery to remove clotted blood from her thigh, which has formed a lump, but financial constraints have prevented the procedure.

Although the department provides financial assistance for injuries caused by wildlife attacks, the forest department did not even accept the complaint filed by Ranjini’s father. Officials claimed that because the girl had already received treatment at a government hospital, she was not eligible for compensation, and no application was submitted. Ratheesh said the forest department was attempting to portray the incident as though she had been injured while running away from the elephant.

Ranjini, who studies Humanities at Aralam Farm Government Higher Secondary School, managed to take her Plus One exams while still undergoing treatment. She, however, has been able to attend school for Plus Two classes only on the few days.