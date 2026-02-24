Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet has granted in-principle approval to the report submitted by the Justice J B Koshy Commission, which was appointed to study the issues faced by Christian minorities. The Cabinet also decided to officially publish the report and approved 32 additional recommendations at its meeting on Tuesday.

The government assessed that the existing condition, which restricts eligibility for the Latin Catholic community certificate only to those who joined the faith before 1947 and their descendants, is unscientific. Accordingly, certificates issued by the concerned bishops will be treated as supporting documents for the Revenue authorities’ inquiry.

Based on local verification conducted by the village officer, caste or community certificates can be issued. The Cabinet also decided that the year 1947 should not be treated as a criterion for granting caste or community certificates.