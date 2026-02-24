Kerala to bar religion-based names for new govt schools, colleges
In a move to uphold secularism and constitutional values, the Kerala government, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has decided that all future government educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will no longer be named after religious figures or denominations.
Thiruvananthapuram: New government schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions in Kerala will no longer be given religion-based names. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, according to a CMO release.
The move is intended to ensure that state-run educational institutions remain secular and reflect constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness.
The restriction will apply only to institutions established in the future and will not affect the names of existing government educational institutions.