Thiruvananthapuram: New government schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions in Kerala will no longer be given religion-based names. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, according to a CMO release.

The move is intended to ensure that state-run educational institutions remain secular and reflect constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness.

The restriction will apply only to institutions established in the future and will not affect the names of existing government educational institutions.