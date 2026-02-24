Key events in Kerala today: Fishermen's conclave, auto show mark Feb 24
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, film festivals, and seminars.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, film festivals, and seminars.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, film festivals, and seminars.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Nisagandhi Auditorium: Inauguration of the C-DIT ICT Complex by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister V Sivankutty - 4 pm
- Legislative Assembly R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members' Lounge: Inauguration of the newly completed 'Pamba Block' flat complex at the MLA Hostel by Speaker A N Shamseer and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 3.30 pm
- Thycaud Police Training College, Mind Auditorium: Inauguration of the 'Nirbhaya Nisha' project for women's safety by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 11 am
- Karakulam: Housewarming ceremony for Komalakumari's house, completed under the LIFE Mission project, attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 11 am
- Poojappura Ground: Declaration of the completion of 5 lakh (500,000) houses under the LIFE Mission project by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers M B Rajesh, Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Ramachandran Kadannappalli, V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman, G R Anil, and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan - 4 pm
- Press Club TNG Hall: Sree Narayana International Award presentation by the Department of Cultural Affairs, attended by Ministers V Sivankutty and Saji Cheriyan - 12.30 pm
- Veli DTPC Convention Centre: Fishermen's Conclave Seminar, attended by Ministers V Sivankutty, Saji Cheriyan, K N Balagopal, and G R Anil - 9 am
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College: Concluding ceremony of the Sasthra Sahithya Parishath's 'Quantum Century Exhibition', attended by Ministers K N Balagopal and V Sivankutty - 9 am
- University College Library Seminar Hall: Kerala Bhasha Institute book release and seminar by Police Academy Director K Sethuraman - 10 am
- Fine Arts College: Exhibition of Sijo Jacob's books - 10 am
- Mascot Hotel: Roundtable conference of Public Open University Vice-Chancellors - 10 am
- Kavadiar Uday Palace Convention Centre: Harithakeralam National Environment Conference - 10 am
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: 'Balivadham' Kathakali performance - 6 pm
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Chilanka Dance Festival - 6 pm
- Pachalloor Govt LP School: Inauguration of the new building by Minister V. Sivankutty - 2 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam Anaswara Theatre: International Film Festival. Belgaum (Telugu) – 9.30 am, Atmapamphlet (Marathi) – 12 pm, Sheshippukal (Malayalam) – 2.30 pm, If on a Winter's Night (Hindi) – 6 pm, The Banquet of Primal Love (Malayalam) – 8.30 pm.
- Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery at the Public Library: 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr. Rijo Geevarghese of Sopana Orthodox Academy, based on the Orthodox Church liturgy – 10:00 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Varnasmrithi, a watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
- Office of the Kottayam Divisional Post Office Superintendent: Dak Adalat (Postal Grievance Forum) – 11 am.
- K C Mammen Mappillai Hall: State Special Convention of the Cherama Sambava Development Society (CSDS) – 3 pm.
- Thirunakkara Maidan: Inauguration of the reception meeting for the UDF's Puthuyuga Yatra, led by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan. Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor MP, and Karnataka Minister K J George will attend – 5 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ernakulam
- Kundannoor Le Meridien Convention Centre: Global Spice Summit panel discussions – 9.30 am, Vallamkali (Boat Race) – 4.30 pm.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Beauty care workshop by the beauticians' collective, with stylist Javed Habib – 10 am.
- Ernakulam South Ramavarma Club Road, District Veterinary Centre: World Sterilisation Day programs, inaugurated by Mayor V.K. Minimol – 10 am.
- Ernakulam YMCA Hall: "Karuthal Sangamam" (Care Meet) for senior citizens and felicitation for public representatives, attended by Mayor V.K. Minimol and Justice J B Koshy – 3 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Weekly program by the Senior Citizens' Forum – 5.30 pm, Release of Dr K S Balakrishna Pillai's book – 6.30 pm.
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Program by BEam, the arts and cultural organisation of bank employees, Release of Vinod Vasu's short story collection 'Veruthe Chilar' – 6 pm, Play 'Coo Hoo' presented by Malappuram Little Earth School of Theatre – 6.30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Muthalakkulam Saroj Bhavan: Annual conference of the Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union Corporation, North Block, inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan, 9.30 am.
- Nallalam BMDM Charitable Trust Hall: Rotary Calicut Cyber City and Rotary Chennai Anchorage to jointly hand over a dialysis machine to the Beypore Development Mission – Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan, 9.30 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Aranmula Mirror Exhibition and Sale, 10 am.
- Produce Merchants' Association Hall: Annual conference of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Pensioners' Association, 10 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Cartoon and painting exhibition by M. Ajayakumar and his son M. Sreenand – Drishti Art Exhibition, 11 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Auto Show, 11 am.
- Calicut Tower Mini Hall: ESI Corporation Foundation Day Celebration, 2 pm.
- Regional Science Centre: National Science Week Celebration – Workshop on Nanotechnology, 2.30 pm.
- Town Hall: Inauguration of Dr Sukumar Azhikode's birth centenary celebrations – by former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, 3.30 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Hasyavedi (Comedy Forum) event titled "The Audience Members are the Stars," 4 pm.
- Asma Tower: Reception for Mayor O Sadasivan, organised by The Malabar Business Club, 6 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Show comments