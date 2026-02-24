Kozhikode: Amid protests alleging negligence on the part of the Kozhikode City Corporation in the tragic collapse of a portion of a building that claimed four lives on Monday, Mayor O Sadasivan on Tuesday sought a comprehensive report on the structural stability of all buildings owned by the Corporation across the city.

The Mayor stated that the Corporation Council has decided to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and examine the circumstances that led to the accident. Further action regarding Corporation-owned buildings will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report.

The tragedy occurred on Monday when a portion of the sunshade of a decades-old Corporation building collapsed and fell on four head-load workers, killing them instantly. The incident sparked widespread protests, with allegations that lapses in maintenance and failure to assess the structural condition of ageing buildings contributed to the disaster.

Building in the Valiyangadi market before the collapse of sunshade. Photo: Special arrangement

Addressing the media, Mayor Sadasivan said the Corporation had already decided to reconstruct 16 buildings across the city as part of a redevelopment plan. However, he clarified that the decision to reconstruct these buildings does not automatically mean they have been declared structurally unsafe.

"We cannot suddenly declare these buildings unfit, as doing so would severely affect hundreds of traders who operate shops in these premises. Any such decision must be based on proper technical evaluation and due process," the Mayor said.

He added that in the backdrop of the latest incident, special inspections would be carried out in all Corporation-owned buildings to assess their safety and structural integrity. The inspections will be conducted by qualified engineers and technical experts to ensure that any potential risks are identified and addressed promptly.

The Mayor further clarified that without officially declaring a building unsafe, the Corporation cannot legally evacuate traders from shops functioning within it. "There are procedures that need to be followed. Evacuation or closure cannot be done arbitrarily," he noted.

He also pointed out that the Corporation had not received any prior complaints or reports from councillors or traders indicating serious structural damage to the building where the collapse occurred. According to him, earlier technical recommendations had suggested constructing a new building at the site, which limited the scope for major maintenance works on the existing structure.

The Corporation is now expected to expedite its safety audit process and implement precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Meanwhile, public concern continues to mount, with demands for accountability and swift corrective action to ensure the safety of both workers and traders operating in aging public buildings across the city.