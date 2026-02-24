Malappuram: Metro Man E Sreedharan has presented a revised alignment for the proposed Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, expanding the project to include Pathanamthitta and Malappuram towns. The updated proposal outlines a 465-km high-speed corridor that would connect the State from south to north in just 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Under the revised alignment, the corridor will have 20 stations, including the two terminal points, spaced at an average distance of 20 to 30 kilometres.

The line will begin at Thiruvananthapuram Central and pass through Thiruvananthapuram Airport (4 km), Varkala (41 km), Kollam (63 km), Kottarakkara (87 km), Pathanamthitta (113 km), Thiruvalla (137 km), Kottayam (162 km), Vaikom (185 km), Ernakulam Bypass (213 km), Nedumbassery Airport (237 km), Thrissur (280 km), Pattambi (313 km), Malappuram (343 km), Karipur Airport (361 km), Kozhikode (382 km), Koyilandy (404 km), Vadakara (425 km), Thalassery (446 km), and terminate at Kannur (465 km).

In the earlier alignment announced weeks ago, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram towns were not included, though Karipur Airport in Malappuram district had been part of the route. The revised plan now integrates both towns, broadening regional connectivity. The Edappal station in Malappuram district, which was part of the earlier proposal, has been dropped in the revised alignment. Instead, the line will now run directly from Pattambi to Karipur via Malappuram town

According to the proposal, stations at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala, Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Pattambi, Koyilandy, Vadakara, Thalassery and Kannur will be located close to corresponding Southern Railway stations, enabling easy interchange for passengers. The line will also provide connectivity to three airports—Thiruvananthapuram, Nedumbassery and Karipur. For Kannur Airport, the proposal suggests dedicated electric vans to connect the airport with the nearest high-speed rail station.

The designed speed of the corridor will be 200 km per hour, with a maximum operating speed of 180 km per hour. The estimated project cost is ₹54,000 crore, which is lower than the estimated cost of the high-speed line project proposed by the state government. Assuming a five-year construction period with an annual inflation rate of 2 per cent, the completion cost is projected at ₹56,500 crore, says the revised proposal.

Fare and Operations

Addressing the media in Ponnani on Tuesday, Sreedharan said the Kerala High Speed Rail would function as a service-oriented organisation rather than a commercially driven venture.

"It has to ensure that fares are low and affordable to the common man. The proposed ticket cost of ₹780 from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur is comparable to the AC Chair Car fare charged by Southern Railway. With such affordable fares and air-conditioned comfort, there will be a significant shift of passengers from Southern Railway to the high-speed corridor," he said.

He added that this modal shift could free up nine to ten train paths on the existing railway network.

The KHSR will be a double-track standard gauge line with no physical linkage to the existing Southern Railway broad gauge network. The corridor will be predominantly elevated—about 445 km—while nearly 20 km will run underground. Only passenger trains will operate on the line.

Each train will consist of eight coaches with a total seating capacity of 560 passengers. No standing passengers will be permitted. Coaches will have three wide doors on each side to facilitate quick boarding and alighting.

Initially, services will run every 30 minutes during peak hours (6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm) and every hour during non-peak hours. Operating hours will be from 6 am to 11.15 pm. With an assumed occupancy rate of 80 per cent, the system is expected to carry around 45,000 passengers daily.

Special Purpose Vehicle and Funding

The project will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), likely to be named Kerala High Speed Rail Corporation (KHSRC), a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Kerala. The Centre will hold a 51 per cent stake, while the State will have 49 per cent. The Chairman-cum-Managing Director will be a nominee of the Government of India.

Funding for the project is proposed on the Konkan Railway model. Seventy per cent of the completion cost will be shared by the two governments in a 51:49 ratio, while the remaining 30 per cent will be raised through debt or bonds.

Based on current estimates, the Government of India's share would be approximately ₹20,171 crore and the Kerala government's share about ₹19,380 crore. Spread over five years, the annual contribution would be around ₹4,034 crore for the Centre and ₹3,876 crore for the state.

The revised proposal positions the Kerala High Speed Rail as a cost-effective and high-capacity transport alternative aimed at easing congestion, improving connectivity and boosting economic growth across the State.