Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely to continue at isolated places across Kerala from February 24 to 28. Most parts of the state received rainfall over the last two days under the influence of a low-pressure area that formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal.

The Met Department said the low-pressure area is expected to move eastwards and weaken within 24 hours. However, a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over the southeastern Arabian Sea, close to the south Kerala coast. It is under the influence of this system that the state is likely to receive further rainfall.

Meanwhile, fishing has not been banned along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts. However, a special warning has been issued for fishermen venturing into the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central parts as there is a possibility of strong winds with speed reaching upto 60 kmph.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory urging people to exercise caution to avoid lightning strikes.

The safety guidelines to avoid lightning strikes are as follows: