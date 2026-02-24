Palakkad: A Tamil Nadu student of IIT Palakkad was allegedly assaulted inside the campus on Monday evening. The 21-year-old woman hails from Paraman Nagar, Judge Road, Ayyan Thirumalikai in Salem.

The Palakkad Kasaba Police have registered a case under Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 109(1) (attempt to murder), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman was walking towards her hostel from the APJ Block on the IIT Kanjikode campus when she was attacked near the Alumni Park. She was allegedly struck on the head with a wooden plank and sustained serious injuries to her forehead. She is currently under treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore.

IIT Palakkad's media cell told Onmanorama that the student was not able to recognise the accused. "After the incident, those who found her immediately alerted the staff, who rushed her to a nearby hospital. According to her statement, she could not identify the accused. The college authorities, including the director, adviser and other staff, are holding a meeting, after which an official statement will be issued," the media cell said.