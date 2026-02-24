Thiruvananthapuram: The newly elected BJP-led Corporation on Tuesday presented its maiden Budget, projecting the highest revenue estimate in the civic body’s history and outlining an ambitious development agenda for 2026–27.

Deputy Mayor Asha Nath G S pegged the total expected income for 2026–27 at ₹2,500 crore, the highest income projection ever made by the Corporation. The Budget estimates an expenditure of ₹2,253 crore and a surplus of ₹246 crore.

However, former finance committee officials termed the revenue estimate unrealistic and questioned the projections. Sources said the figures appeared to have been presented in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit. They pointed out that the Corporation’s annual revenue estimate usually ranges between ₹1,600 crore and ₹1,900 crore. The Deputy Mayor is expected to face questions on the projections during the upcoming budget review discussions, sources added.

The Budget also struck a political note by criticising the State Government over the implementation of the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Deputy Mayor alleged that the State’s refusal to sign the required agreement had stalled Phase II of the housing scheme in Kerala. She said the State had received ₹150 crore under the first phase and described the delay in launching the second phase as a setback for eligible beneficiaries.

To address the issue, the Corporation announced a new housing initiative, PMBY (PM Bhavana Yojana), with an allocation of ₹20 crore to support those who were allegedly denied benefits under PMAY. Of this, ₹50 lakh has been earmarked for transgender beneficiaries.

Among the key proposals, the Corporation allocated ₹15 crore for constructing a new, modern main office building with enhanced digital facilities. It earmarked ₹1.5 crore for Amrut Pharmacy to provide medicines at a 50% discount in all 101 wards in collaboration with HLL Lifecare Ltd, and ₹2 crore to establish a dialysis unit at the Corporation hospital in Pettah.

The Budget set aside ₹2 crore for the Atal Canteen (Annam Amrutham) to provide meals at ₹20 and ₹1 crore for an Atal Supermarket under Corporation control to offer essential goods at fair prices. The administration also proposed poster- and flex-free zones with an allocation of ₹25 lakh, replacing unauthorised displays with regulated LED systems. It earmarked ₹5 lakh to introduce free WiFi in Corporation offices, parks and beaches.

Emphasising inclusive growth, the Budget allocated ₹1 crore for a Women’s Manufacturing Unit to promote cloth and paper bag production, ₹30 lakh under the Nari Shakthi scheme to support women entrepreneurs, and ₹20 lakh for transgender job training programmes aimed at strengthening livelihood opportunities and self-confidence.

The Deputy Mayor said the administration would ensure balanced development across all 101 wards and prioritise infrastructure, welfare and transparency. The Budget will now come up before the Council for discussion and approval. The Finance Standing Committee approved the Revised Budget for 2025–26 and the Budget Estimate for 2026–27 at its meeting on February 20.