Idukki: The district-level land title deed distribution programme will be held at Cheruthoni on Thursday morning. A total of 2,017 title deeds will be distributed at the event.

Since 2016, 13 such district-level programmes have been organised in Idukki, during which 43,613 title deeds were handed over. Revenue authorities said regular orders have been issued in 3,000 applications that were pending due to court directives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The procedures were completed through the State-level Patta Mission and patta assemblies held across various constituencies. As Idukki has a large number of complex land issues, the government has given special priority to the district under the State Patta Mission.

Officials said steps are continuing to resolve individual land issues and issue title deeds to eligible landholders. Title deeds prepared under various land assignment rules by taluk offices and special land assignment offices will be distributed at the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will distribute the title deeds. Dean Kuriakose MP; MLAs MM Mani, PJ Joseph and Adv A Raja; District Panchayat President Sheela Stephen; District Collector Dr Dineshan Cheruvatt; and presidents of the three-tier panchayats, along with political, cultural and social leaders, will attend the function.