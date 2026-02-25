Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹20 crore for the pensions and other benefits of retired anganwadi workers, Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced on Wednesday. The funds have been allocated to the anganwadi workers and helpers Welfare Fund Board.

Initially, the government had planned to allocate ₹5.44 crore this year to the board. However, the total amount released so far has exceeded expectations, reaching ₹61.32 crore.

The minister said that the government's contribution, especially during financial constraints, serves as a significant support for ensuring the benefits reach the retired Anganwadi workers.

"In the last three years, the government has provided a total of ₹96.21 crore to the welfare fund board, even though the original budget allocation was just ₹21 crore. An additional ₹75 crore has been released over and above the planned amount," Balagopal said.

In his budget speech last month, the minister also announced an increase in the monthly wages for anganwadi workers and ASHA workers by ₹1,000 and ₹500 for anganwadi helpers. This move comes at a crucial time as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, aiming for a record third consecutive term in office.