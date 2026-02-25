Key events in Kerala today: International Spice Conference, Aranmula mirror exhibition mark Feb 25
Thiruvananthapuram hosts events, including the Haritha Kerala environment conference closing ceremony and classical dance evenings, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kochi is busy with temple festivals and the International Spice Conference.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Haritha Kerala environment conference closing, Uday Palace – 2 pm
- Animal Husbandry Department awards, Kanakakkunnu – 3 pm
- Bio Bottle launch, Thycaud Guest House – 11.30 am
- State Energy Conservation Awards, Residency Tower – 2.30 pm
- Classical dance evening, Vyloppilli Bhavan – from 6 pm
- Mannathu Padmanabhan remembrance, Mannam Club – 10.30 am
- Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri remembrance, Bharat Bhavan – 5.30 pm
- Kathakali book launch, Press Club – 5 pm
- Cultural programmes and temple festivals across the city
Kochi
- Temple festivals at Vyttila, Ponnurunni and Thevara
- International Spice Conference, Le Meridien – 9.45 am
- Mannam memorial, Ponekkara – 11 am
- Book launches/discussions at St Joseph’s College, Gandhi Bhavan, Chavara Centre – afternoon
- Literary discussion, Palarivattom – 5 pm
- Music show, Changampuzha Park – 6 pm
- Ritual performance, Ponekkavu Temple – 8 pm
Kozhikode
- Youth leadership training, Kakkodi – 10 am
- Science Week workshop, Regional Science Centre – 10.30 am
- Aranmula mirror exhibition, Mananchira – 10 am
- Art exhibition, Lalithakala Akademi – 11 am
- Auto Show, Trade Centre – 11 am
- Temple festivals in Chelannur and Kannankara
- P Bhaskaran remembrance, Alakapuri – 5 pm
- Music evening, Town Hall – 6 pm
