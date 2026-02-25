Animal Husbandry Department awards, Kanakakkunnu – 3 pm

Animal Husbandry Department awards, Kanakakkunnu – 3 pm

Animal Husbandry Department awards, Kanakakkunnu – 3 pm

Thiruvananthapuram hosts events, including the Haritha Kerala environment conference closing ceremony and classical dance evenings, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kochi is busy with temple festivals and the International Spice Conference. 

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Haritha Kerala environment conference closing, Uday Palace – 2 pm
  • Animal Husbandry Department awards, Kanakakkunnu – 3 pm
  • Bio Bottle launch, Thycaud Guest House – 11.30 am
  • State Energy Conservation Awards, Residency Tower – 2.30 pm
  • Classical dance evening, Vyloppilli Bhavan – from 6 pm
  • Mannathu Padmanabhan remembrance, Mannam Club – 10.30 am
  • Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri remembrance, Bharat Bhavan – 5.30 pm
  • Kathakali book launch, Press Club – 5 pm
  • Cultural programmes and temple festivals across the city
ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi

  • Temple festivals at Vyttila, Ponnurunni and Thevara
  • International Spice Conference, Le Meridien – 9.45 am
  • Mannam memorial, Ponekkara – 11 am
  • Book launches/discussions at St Joseph’s College, Gandhi Bhavan, Chavara Centre – afternoon
  • Book launches/discussions at St Joseph’s College, Gandhi Bhavan, Chavara Centre – afternoon
  • Literary discussion, Palarivattom – 5 pm
  • Music show, Changampuzha Park – 6 pm
  • Ritual performance, Ponekkavu Temple – 8 pm

Kozhikode

  • Youth leadership training, Kakkodi – 10 am
  • Science Week workshop, Regional Science Centre – 10.30 am
  • Aranmula mirror exhibition, Mananchira – 10 am
  • Art exhibition, Lalithakala Akademi – 11 am
  • Auto Show, Trade Centre – 11 am
  • Temple festivals in Chelannur and Kannankara
  • P Bhaskaran remembrance, Alakapuri – 5 pm
  • Music evening, Town Hall – 6 pm
ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

TAGS

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium
Add as a preferred source on Google