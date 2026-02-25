Kozhikode: A 21-year-old woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at her home in Poyilkavu, near Koyilandy, Kozhikode, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sree Nanda, a final-year degree student of Sreenarayana Gurudeva College, Kollam. According to the police, she was found hanging in her bedroom around 6 pm.

The girl returned home from college at around 5 pm. As a festival procession was taking place at a nearby temple in the Poyilkavu beach area, her father had gone there to drop off her mother. When he returned, he found Sree Nanda hanging in her bedroom, with bloodstains seen in several parts of the room. He, along with neighbours, immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Police officials stated that injuries were found on her body, raising suspicions about the nature of her death. Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident and a detailed investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

A senior official of the Koyilandy police said that inquest proceedings have been completed. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem examination at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. "After receiving the postmortem report, we will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident," the officer said.