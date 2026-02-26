Alappuzha: Two teenage girls, who were not related to each other, were found dead by hanging at their respective homes near Nedumudy in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ann Maria David (18), daughter of David Francis of Champakulam, and Irin Sabu (17), daughter of Sabu of Kayyattilchira in Kainakary. The Nedumudy police have registered two separate cases under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The Inspector at the Nedumudy Police Station said preliminary investigations indicated that the two incidents were unrelated. He added that there is no connection between the two girls. "We have ruled out murder or sexual assault, as no injuries or suspicious marks were found on their bodies," the officer said.

Police added that the reasons behind the deaths were not yet known and that further investigation was underway.

Ann Maria, a plus two student of St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Champakulam, was found hanging in the hall of her house using a shawl at around 4.40 am. She was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Vandanam, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her funeral was held this morning.

Irin was found hanging in her bedroom at around 9 am. She was taken to the Alappuzha General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her funeral rites are currently underway.