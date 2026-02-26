Kakkanad: In a disturbing incident that has sparked fear among residents, several houses in Keerelimala Irpathiyonnam Colony were found marked with black paint. The markings, noticed over the past few days, appeared on walls, electric bulbs and windows across multiple homes. Even the outer wall of the local public well was found carrying a similar mark. Locals are concerned about whether the markings were made with a specific intent.

It remains unclear whether the incidents occurred during the day or at night, although there have been reports of unfamiliar individuals seen in the area after dark. P S Sujith, the local ward councillor and Chairperson of the Municipal Standing Committee, has informed the police about the matter.