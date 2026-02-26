Kochi: The Kochi City Corporation has decided to bring in external expert agencies for mosquito control operations. Following an assessment confirming that traditional fogging methods have fallen short, the Corporation has announced in its latest budget plans to engage agencies with proven expertise in mosquito management.

Based on a study by the Vector Control Board, zones with the highest incidence of mosquito-borne diseases will be identified, and expert agencies will be tasked with implementing mosquito control measures there. Agencies will be selected in line with strict criteria. A total of ₹10 crore will be allocated for this `Integrated Mosquito Control Programme.

The budget also states that the Corporation will seek the assistance of the Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC), Puducherry, for mosquito control operations. Although similar announcements were made in previous budgets too, no action was taken. This time, however, the budget emphasises that full-time experts will be employed for mosquito control.

To accurately locate mosquito breeding sites, GPS mapping and drone surveillance will be used. GPS mapping will also help identify areas with high mosquito density so that control measures can be focused effectively. Mosquito larvae will be wiped out using the eco-friendly bacterial larvicide Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis.

In addition, indigenous fish species such as Guppy and Gambusia, which feed on mosquito larvae, will be cultivated in water bodies. The budget also shares the expectation that through scientific monitoring, natural larva control and precise engineering, mosquito nuisance can be completely eliminated.