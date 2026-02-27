Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has revised the wage package of ration dealers in the state under the National Food Security Act, 2013. The revised structure came into effect from January 2026.

According to a government order, the decision was taken after examining the recommendations of a three-member committee appointed to study the financial, legal and administrative issues faced by ration dealers following the implementation of the Act.

The committee comprised the Rationing Controller, a Law Officer and a Vigilance Officer. The recommendations were discussed at a meeting held on January 20, 2026, in the presence of the Ministers for Food and Finance.

As per the revised order, the total increase in the wages of ration traders, including all components, shall not exceed ₹8000.

Under the new structure, dealers distributing above 45 quintals of food grains will receive a basic commission of ₹21,000, up from ₹18,000. In addition, they will get ₹200 per quintal for distribution above 45 quintals (subject to a maximum additional increase of ₹8,000).

Dealers distributing above 15 quintals and up to 45 quintals will receive a basic commission of ₹9,000. They will also be eligible for ₹270 per quintal distributed, subject to prescribed limits. Additionally, dealers distributing up to 15 quintals will receive a basic commission of ₹6,800.