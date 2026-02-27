Kaduthuruthy: Around 300 tonnes of paddy harvested from 250 acres under Kaduthuruthy Krishi Bhavan in Kottayam district is facing the risk of damage in the summer rains, which have set in, after procurement has been delayed for nearly 13 days following a dispute between farmers and mill owners.

Farmers have refused to yield to the reportedly unreasonable demand of mills for 25 kg of ‘thara’ (additional paddy) for every 100 kg procured by them. Following which, the farmers are awaiting a favourable intervention from the government to procure the paddy, which was cultivated at Padinjareppuram ‘padasekheram’ in Madhuraveli.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers had stored the harvested paddy in the fields, anticipating an early procurement. However, due to the delay and onset of summer rains, which have led to water filling the fields, they have started shifting the paddy to firm land and roadsides.

A total of 68 farmers were involved in paddy cultivation in Padinjareppuram this season and office-bearers of the Padasekhara Samithy had informed the Paddy Officer about the beginning and conclusion of the harvest. But the demand for an unreasonably high quantity of ‘thara’ by the agents of mills was rejected by the owners. Consequently, the agents left without procuring the harvested paddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers had spent nearly Rs 40,000 for growing and harvesting paddy on each acre. All this paddy is currently lying in the fields and roads, exposed to the weather.

Meanwhile, mill owners informed the farmers that they would lift the paddy if it is cleaned once more. However, the farmers said that they are not in a financial situation to spend additional money for the purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the summer rains intensify, we will no longer be able to protect the harvested paddy from the weather, said the farmers, who have been struggling in this regard for nearly a fortnight. Considering the situation, they sought urgent government intervention to procure the paddy before the rains became heavy.

Minister’s move fails

At the same time, it is pointed out that mills have refused to procure the paddy despite an intervention by the Agriculture Minister’s office, which became involved after an alert by the district leadership of the CPI.

Even though the Paddy Officer contacted the farmers, based on a directive from the Minister, and sought details from them, no solution could be found.

The CPI leaders had visited the paddy fields a few days ago and met the farmers. They contacted the Minister after realizing the gravity of the situation.