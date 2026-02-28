Thiruvananthapuram: The Nagaroor police have registered a case against nine DYFI workers for threatening and verbally abusing officials who had come to serve notice in connection with a case in which CPM workers allegedly destroyed a flex board in front of the Congress office at Jawahar Nagar. The accused have been identified as Vishnu, Faizal, L C Ratheesh, brother of Irfan, who is accused in the previous case, and five other identifiable persons, all natives of Nagaroor.

According to the FIR, police officials, including the Sub-Inspector of Nagaroor station, were patrolling the Peroor Kattuchanda area around 2.15 pm to identify DYFI workers and serve notices. The FIR states that around 3.10 pm, when the police team reached Irfan's residence and were explaining the case details to his mother and brother, CPM worker Faizal and another man wearing a saffron shirt allegedly threatened the officers and asked them to leave. They reportedly warned that the officers would be transferred from the station before 4 pm.

The police team then left the area without serving the notice. When they reached Jawahar Junction around 3.45 pm, a car allegedly blocked their vehicle. Irfan’s brother (unnamed), Ratheesh and Vishnu allegedly got out of the car, abused the officers, questioned them regarding an earlier case related to the flex board, and attempted to assault them.

The FIR further states that the group later followed the police team to the station and gathered outside along with others. As there was a possibility of a clash and the number of police personnel present was limited, no immediate arrests were made.

A case has been registered under Sections 132 and 296(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 117(e) of the Kerala Police Act for allegedly assaulting, threatening and obstructing public servants.

In the earlier flex board destruction case, two persons were booked under Sections 189(2), 190, 191(2) and 192 of the BNS. They were part of a group of CPM workers who allegedly damaged the board during a march from Althara to Oonnan Kall on February 25.

Meanwhile, responding to the incident, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar said strong action would be taken. "Nobody will be permitted to take the law into their hands. We take this very seriously. No one can violate the law or act against the police. We will not let the police lose their courage," he said.

According to Nagaroor police, the investigation is being headed by the DySP. Visuals of the incident have circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism.