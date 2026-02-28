Kochi: Flight services from Kerala airports to Gulf nations have been disrupted, with multiple airlines cancelling operations amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, followed by Iran’s retaliatory strikes, officials said on Saturday.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL), and Calicut International Airport authorities have released separate advisories warning passengers of potential cancellations and delays resulting from airspace restrictions in the region.

At Kochi’s CIAL, officials confirmed that IndiGo flights scheduled for Saturday evening and night to Doha, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi were cancelled. An Air India Express service to Sharjah was delayed.

An Oman Air flight bound for Muscat, which departed Kochi at approximately 2:25 pm, returned to the airport around 3:40 pm. Additionally, an Etihad Airways flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was delayed.

CIAL also confirmed the cancellation of an IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Kochi.

According to the spokesperson, international flights from Kochi to Far East destinations and Sri Lanka continue to operate as scheduled.

At Thiruvananthapuram, TIAL officials reported that Air India Express flights to Doha and Dubai were cancelled.

An Air Arabia service to Abu Dhabi had to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram following the airspace closure, the official added.

Calicut International Airport authorities likewise confirmed the cancellation of IndiGo services to Dubai, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi.

Air India Express flights from Calicut to Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam were also cancelled, while all services from Calicut to Qatar have been suspended until further notice.

At Kannur, KIAL officials said Air India Express flights to Dubai and IndiGo services to Abu Dhabi were cancelled due to the disruption.

Airport authorities have advised passengers to verify their flight status with the respective airlines before heading to the airport to prevent inconvenience or being stranded due to cancellations or delays.