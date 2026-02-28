At St Antony’s Church in Pathirappally, the rhythm of devotion rises not only from prayer but also from the resonant beats of the chenda, led by its own vicar, Fr Joshy Joseph Thaliyassery.

During the annual feast of the parish last week, Fr Joshy joined professional percussionists and played the instrument with enthusiasm. Parishioners responded in equal measure, clapping and swaying to the lively rhythm. In earlier years too, Fr Joshy had stepped into the festive arena with spirited chenda performances, filling the celebrations here with energy and fervour.

His journey with the percussion instrument began in the cadence of the place where he was born and raised. The son of Joseph and Rosy of Thaliyassery in Edakochi, he grew up listening to his sister play the bugle. He later learned the chenda from his neighbour, Vareeth of Valiyaveettil, an accomplished percussionist and went on to perform with the music band led by him.

In those days, the St Mary’s Band of Idakochi Church enjoyed wide acclaim. The Scout and Guides unit under the parish also had its own band ensemble. During his school years, Fr Joshy was an active member of both groups, playing the bugle and the chenda. He had been active in instrumental training and musical programmes until he entered the seminary in 1992 after completing Class 10.

Even during his seminary years, Fr Joshy’s percussion performances had been a familiar highlight at festive gatherings. His pastoral responsibilities grew after his ordination in 2003, yet he continued to perform in the parishes he served and at major programmes of the Archdiocese of Kochi. His performance was accorded special prominence at the inauguration of the Hridayapoorvam initiative, launched after Dr Antony Kattiparambil assumed office as Bishop of Kochi.