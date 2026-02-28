Thiruvananthapuram: As tensions escalated between Iran and Israel, NORKA, which oversees matters related to non-resident Keralites, on Saturday set up helplines for people from the state in Iran, Israel and other West Asian countries, a CMO statement said.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the setting up of help desks to provide necessary help to people stuck in the war-hit regions.

Keralites in need of assistance can register by contacting the helpdesk numbers of the NORKA Global Contact Centre, namely +91-8802012345 (for international missed calls) and 18004253939 (toll-free number from India), it said.

It further said that Indian citizens should follow the instructions of the Indian embassies in the respective countries and the Ministry of External Affairs.

