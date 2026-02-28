Kozhikode: Four people died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision at Areekad in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Nallalam police, a car and a lorry were involved in a head-on collision near the Areekkad KSEB office around 3 am. The deceased have been identified as Dinil from Ramanattukara and Ajeesh, Vimal and Shyamlal from Feroke, all passengers in the car. The injured is Dijin from Pantheerankavu. The lorry driver, identified as Usman Kutty, sustained minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meenchanda Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot after being alerted at 3.15 am. An officer said residents had already shifted the lorry driver and one injured car passenger to a nearby private hospital by the time the rescue team arrived.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel at the accident site in Areekkad. Photo: Manorama Online

"The others were trapped inside the car. The front-seat passenger was badly mangled, and we had to use a hydraulic cutter. It took time to retrieve him. Although they were rushed to the hospital, police later informed us that three were declared brought dead," the officer said. The fourth passenger, Shyamlal, died while under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The front portion of the car was severely damaged, making rescue operations difficult, officials added. The lorry sustained only minor damage. Meanwhile, residents who rushed to the spot after hearing the loud crash told the media that the accident occurred around 3 am. They said the deceased were returning after having food near town following a festival at Farook College. According to them, those involved are natives of Ramanattukara and Feroke.

The bodies have been kept at a private hospital in the district and at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.