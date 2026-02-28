Key events in Kerala today: Painting exhibitions, dance festivals mark Feb 28
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural programs, government initiatives, exhibitions, and seminars.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Poonthura: Grand Confluence of the Kerala State Fishermen's Federation, by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 5 pm
- AKG Hall: AKPCTA (All Kerala Private College Teachers' Association) State Conference, by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 10 am
- Near Press Club: Foundation stone laying for the Ayya Vaikunda Swami Memorial, by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 3:30 pm
- Kanakakkunnu Nishagandhi: Release of the 'Clean Kerala' theme song, by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 6:00 pm
- Kavadiar Udaya Palace Convention Centre: P. Parameswaran Memorial Lecture, by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, 11:00 am
- Akkulam Campus: Foundation stone laying for the cGMP facility, by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, 2:00 pm
- Killipalam: Inauguration of the SCOLE Kerala headquarters building, by Minister V. Sivankutty, 2:00 pm
- Press Club: 'Thalavara' (Headline) symposium by the Kerala Cartoon Academy, with Ministers P. Rajeev and Saji Cheriyan, 3 pm
- Press Club: IAS Factor, 3 pm
- Karamana Shastri Nagar Association Hall: Workshop on the topic 'From Story to Screenplay', 10 am
- Thycadu P.N. Panicker Hall: P N Panicker Foundation's weekly gathering; discussion on 'Culture and Development', 4.30 pm
- Hotel O by Tamara: Annual conference of the Indian chapter of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, by Health University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohanan Kunnummal, 10 am
- Govt. Sanskrit College: Pragati Exhibition, 10 am
- Vellayambalam Manaveeyam Veedhi: Milk Can Escape Act by Karnataka magician Prakash Hemmady, 5 pm
- Nandavanam Muslim Association: Iftar gathering by the Bharatheeyam Trust, 5.30 pm
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Chilanka Dance Festival, 6 pm
- Hotel O by Tamara: Symposium organised by the Sports Authority of India, 10 am
- G V Raja Sports School: Indian Club Championship by the American Flag Football Association of Kerala, 10 am
- Kovalam Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology: Fandango–2026–Food Fest, 6.30 pm
- Kavadiar Udaya Palace Convention Centre: 5th P Parameswaran Ji Memorial Lecture, by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, 11 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam Old Seminary: 92nd Memorial Feast of St Vattasseril Geevarghese Mar Dionysius. Moonninmel Qurbana (Holy Trinity Mass). His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos Bava, Procession, Incense Prayer, Apostolic Benediction, Love Feast – 7:30, Inauguration of the meeting for distributing housing construction aid – 11 am, St. Dionysius Orthodox Fellowship Central Assembly at the Ecumenical Hall – 12 pm, Patron's Day – 2 pm
- General Hospital: District-level inauguration of the HPV Vaccination Campaign. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, Collector Chethan Kumar Meena – 9.30 am
- Public Library, Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Fr Rijo Geevarghese titled 'Mananam' (Contemplation) – 10 am
- Hotel Mali International: State conference of the Higher Secondary (Vocational) Non-Vocational Lecturers' Association. Flag hoisting by State President P T Sreekumar – 9 am Public meeting with Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, Seminar with Mons Joseph MLA, Inauguration of the farewell meeting by K. Francis George MP, Distribution of educational scholarship awards by Chandy Oommen MLA – 10.30 am
- District Planning Committee Hall: District Development Committee Meeting – 10.30 am
- Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Kaviyarangu (Poetry Meet) – 3 pm
- PWD Rest House Hall: Inauguration of the district conference of the Water Treatment Plant Entrepreneurs Registered Society (WATERS Kerala) by State General Secretary Soji Karakattil – 4 pm
- CMS College Great Hall: Prof S Sivadas's 86th birthday celebration and Basheer Literary Award distribution. Minister V N Vasavan, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 4 pm
- Kanjikuzhy Kasturba Social Welfare Centre: Free Homeo Medical Camp by Devalokam Green Valley Residents' Welfare Association and Kurichy Athurashramam NSS Homoeo Medical College – 9 am
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam YMCA: P Raju commemoration organised by AITUC. Sathyan Mokeri – 4.30 pm
- Kadavanthra Soyuz Library: Constitution quiz for children – 4 pm
- Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishath G Auditorium: Seminar on 'O V Vijayan and Malayalam Literature', Dr Ajithan Menoth – 10.30 am
- Ernakulam BTH: Inauguration of the biennial conference of the World Malayali Council's Kerala chapter, by Union Minister George Kurian at 10.30 am
- Ernakulam Sangeetha Theatre: Film screening of 'Ponthan Mada' as part of the event celebrating 50 years of T V Chandran's film career – 10 am
- Changampuzha Park: Discussion on 'The Politics, History, and Culture of T V Chandran's Films', followed by a screening of the movie 'Ormakal Undayirikkanam' – 5.30 pm
- Thammanam Vinoda Arts Club: Presentation on the topic 'The Dearth in Malayalam Playwriting' by A R Ratheesan – 6.30 pm
- TDM Hall: Vedanta study class by K R Nambiar, organised by Ernakulam Karayogam – 10 am
- Elamkulam Radisson Blu: Kerala Master Printers Association's 'Print and Beyond' seminar on future printing - C Ravinder Reddy - 10 am
- Kacherippady District Ayurveda Hospital Premises: Fun Run as part of the Arogya Keralam campaign – 6.30 am
- Kalandhika School of Dance, Central Arcade, Asad Road, Kaloor: Flute concert by Hariprasad Subramanian – 6.45 pm
- Kaloor Stadium Ground: Electric World Exhibition – 10 am
- Adhyapaka Bhavan, Karikkamuri Road: 'Dialogues in Art' - Painting exhibition by M.M. Monayi – 10 am
- OED Gallery, Mattancherry: Terracotta sculpture exhibition – 11 am
- Kaloor International Stadium: Keralites Travels and Tours Consortium Mega Tourism B2B Meet – 10 am
Kozhikode
- Puthiyara S K Pottekkatt Cultural Centre: Inauguration of the S K Pottekkatt Auditorium and the second phase of work by Ahmed Devarkovil, MLA. 9.30 am
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Aranmula mirror exhibition and sales fair. 10 am
- Govt. Medical College Ground: Inauguration of the Thalakkal Chanthu Memorial National Archery Competition by Minister O R Kelu. 10 am
- Puthiyara Road KMA Convention Hall: A forum on the protection of the elderly, conducted by the Janashakthi Congress District Committee. 10 am
- Regional Science Centre: National Science Week celebration – Launch of the new science club, 'Shastra Deepam'. 10 am
- Meenchantha Hindi College: 'Vande Bharatam' 150th anniversary celebration and Vallabhbhai Patel commemoration, conducted by Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha. 10:30 am
- Ground behind the old Corporation Office: Foundation stone laying ceremony for the Aries Kalanilayam stage. 10.30 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: Auto Show. 11 am
- Alakapuri: A study session by Sthree Chetana on 'Adoption and its Legal Aspects' by Babitha Balraj. 2.30 pm
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Release of the book 'Thalakkanam Theertha Karuthu' written by Athikkal Sundaran, by former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai. 4 pm
- Mankavu Dispensary Hall: Inauguration of a face-to-face interaction with electricity consumers by KSEB Officers' Association, led by Ahmed Devarkovil, MLA. 4 pm
- Muthalakkulam: Inauguration of the BJP awareness rally by BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 4 pm
- Gender Park: Aarppo 2026 Conversation – 'Gender in Pedagogy and Practice Beyond Textbooks' at 4 pm, followed by a street play at 6 pm
- Kundooparambu Union Library: Conclusion of the Republic forum, inaugurated by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA. 4 pm
- Gandhiji Road Sanmarga Darsini Library Hall: Readers' forum monthly book discussion – 'Kilinouchiyile Salabhangal' by Sheela Tomy. 4.45 pm
- Govindapuram Library Hall: Republic Forum Seminar. 5 pm
